HEATH — Roger Yekisa, EA, 67, passed peacefully into eternal life on December 23, 2020, at home in Heath, Ohio.
Roger was born in Defiance, Ohio, to Paul and Mildred Yekisa. He was a graduate of Tinora High School and Bowling Green State University. Roger passed rigorous testing with the IRS in order to earn the designation of enrolled agent. He took pride in maintaining his status and in preparing tax returns for 40 years in downtown Newark. He looked forward to good conversations while meeting with his clients.
Roger retired early in 2019 after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. He was fortunate to be able to remain home with the help of friends and neighbors, as well as caregivers from Home Instead Senior Care and Hospice of Central Ohio.
Roger enjoyed playing golf, as well as cheering on his grandchildren at their sporting events. He took most pride in his marriage and the accomplishments of his children. He also found opportunities to be of service. A favorite was being a volunteer at Licking Memorial Hospital.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Marilyn Yekisa; son, Brent (Amy) Yekisa; daughter, Suellen (Matthew) Sharp; sisters, Nancy Belt and Sharon (Lynn) Keller; and six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Christ Lutheran Church at a later date in the spring or summer of 2021.
Memorial gifts may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 732 Hebron Road, Heath, Ohio 43056; or Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Road SE, Newark, Ohio 43055.
