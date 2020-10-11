NAPOLEON — Roger L. Williamson, 84, Napoleon, Ohio, died unexpectedly on Friday, October 9, 2020, at his residence.
He was born September 10, 1936, in Defiance, Ohio, to the late Roger G. and Katherine (McGill) Williamson. On September 24, 1957, he married Dolores McBroom in Defiance, Ohio. Roger worked as a meat cutter for over 60 years at Chief Supermarkets. He was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, Holgate, where he was a former deacon. He also helped coach Napoleon Little League Baseball and served as vice president of the UFCW 911 Local for 10 years. He proudly served in the National Guard for five years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dolores; son, Mark; and grandchildren, Kirk (Kate) Williamson and Matthew Williamson.
He also was preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen Scheele; and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Williamson.
A private graveside service will be held at Riverview Memory Gardens, Defiance, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to St. John UCC or a charity of the donor’s choice and mailed to Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, 1010 Westmoreland Ave., Napoleon, Ohio 43545.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rodenbergergray.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.