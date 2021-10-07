Roger Wehrley

DEFIANCE — Roger Raymond Wehrley, age 82, of Defiance, Ohio, and formerly of Darke County, Ohio, passed away at 2:25 p.m., Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Laurels of Defiance.
Roger was born November 16, l938, in Gettysburg, Ohio, and the son of the late Lloyd and Anna (Linder) Wehrley.
He was retired from farming in Darke County, particularly the Greenville and Gettysburg areas, was employed with Pennsylvania Life Insurance Company in the Centerville, Ohio, office and was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army.
Roger was a 1956 graduate of the Gettysburg High School, a 50 year plus member of the Gettysburg Masonic Lodge 447, and had served as a deacon at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Tim Wehrley, brother and sister-in-law Don and Linda Wehrley and grandchildren Tiana Bishop and Andrew Roeder.
Roger is survived by his wife Janice (Wheeler) Wehrley of Defiance, Ohio. They were married December 23, 2000; also his children Angela Carter of Baytown, Texas, Terri Wehrley-Pyles of Greenville and Rusty Wehrley of Greenville; step-children John (Ben) Sonner, Tim Sonner, Jane Degner, Judy Wiencek, Eugene Spaulding, Gary Spaulding, Karen Ankney, Richard Roeder and Patricia Bishop; grandchildren Jessica Aston, Sali Carter, Colin Carter, RoChele Sherman, Folger Pyles, Makala Aston, Noah Carter and Julian Carter; step-grandchildren Tyles Newberry, Christopher Ankney and Carissa Roeder as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 9, 2021, in the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. Burial will follow in the Gettysburg Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5-7 p.m. in the funeral home. The Gettysburg Masonic Lodge will conduct a Masonic Memorial Service, Friday at 6:45 p.m. and the Greenville Veteran’s Honor Guard will conduct military honors, Saturday at 10:30 a.m., both in the funeral home.
It is the wishes of the family that Memorial Contributions be given to the Village of Gettysburg.
Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com.
