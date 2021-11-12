Defiance — Roger E. Strohpaul, age 69, of Defiance, passed away on Wednesday morning, November 10, 2021, at Northcrest Nursing Center in Napoleon, Ohio.
He was born on June 20, 1952, to Ralph and Luella (Kuch) Strohpaul in Auburn, Michigan. Roger proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. He worked for several years at General Motors until his retirement. Roger enjoyed bowling, listening to music, hunting, fishing, and working in his garage.
Roger will be sadly missed by his mother, Luella Strohpaul of Auburn, Michigan, and four daughters, Courtney (Joe) Gerweck of Sylvania, Ohio, Tracy (Jim) Henderson of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Lisa Strohpaul, and Jamie Strohpaul, both of Holgate, Ohio. He also leaves behind 14 grandchildren, his brother, Paul (Linda) Strohpaul of Midland, Michigan, and his sister, Kathy Haske of Reese, Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Strohpaul, his brother, Reggie Strohpaul, and sister, Karen Clifford.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, from 9-11 a.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery with military honors conducted by VFW Post 3360.
Memorials are suggested to VFW Post 3360. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
