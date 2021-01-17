Roger Spangler

OAKWOOD — Roger Jacob Spangler, 81, Oakwood, passed away at 4:15 a.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021, at The Meadows of Kalida.
He was born January 20, 1939, in Oakwood, to the late Oliver and Clara Bell (Shafer) Spangler. On March 25, 1961, he married Marie Dearth, with whom he shared a loving marriage of 58 years until her death in 2019. Roger has deeply missed Marie.
Roger is survived by three children, Rhonda (Gary) Church, Jeff Jacob (Melinda) Spangler and Mark (Laura) Spangler, all of Oakwood; 10 grandchildren, Dr. Tyler (Catherine) Church, Dr. Tate Roger (Taylor) Church, Tanner Church, Trent Church, Tara (Matt) Adams, Tiffany Spangler, Alysha (Evan) Rookey, Luke Spangler, Grace Spangler and Clint Jacob Spangler; eight great-grandchildren, Lillian Church, Liam Jacob Church, Kyra Adams, Karisa Adams, Emerson Jacob Gamble, Jaxson Rookey, Colton Rookey, Eva Marie Church and three more on the way; a brother, James (Carolyn) Spangler of Paulding; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Roger was a 1957 graduate of Oakwood High School. He retired from Johns Manville in Defiance and was a member of Roselm Christian Church. He was also a former FFA and 4-H member.
Roger was known by his contagious smile, to know Roger was to know his smile. He was a hard-working farmer his entire life and there was always an open door to anyone stopping by to visit him at his Riverside Stock Farm, just south of Oakwood. He never knew a stranger. He loved being outside on the farm, in the fields or pastures, tending to his livestock in the barn or showing cattle. He instilled in his family his deep enjoyment of farming, livestock, showing and raising black angus cattle.
Roger loved to stand by the grandchildren for pictures when they won a trophy. He was always there for his family. During the 1970s blizzard when the snow drifts were too deep for driving, Roger was at the factory in Defiance. When his shift was over, he set out on foot to walk the 15 miles to reach his family and the farm. His grandchildren knew they could call him at anytime and he would be there for them; especially at their 4-H shows, sporting events or any other activities to cheer them on. Roger leaves an amazing legacy, including his deep love for God, his wife, family, farm and black angus cattle. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Due to COVID-19, a private burial will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood. Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
