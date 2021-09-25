Roger Sonnenberg

Napoleon — Roger Lee Sonnenberg, 90, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away on September 16, 2021, at CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice.
He was born in Monroe Township, Ohio, on September 30, 1930, to George and Sophia (Lange) Sonnenberg. Roger married Eloise Glanz on June 6, 1954, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
Roger was an engineer for USDA Soil Conservation Services for 30 years and also worked for the Vernon Nagel Company for 20 years as an estimator. He was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, and a former member of St. Paul Lutheran, Liberty Center. Roger also was a member of the Napoleon American Legion and AMVETS.
He is survived by his daughter, Tina (Rev. Richard) Browning; grandsons, Gabriel and Lukas Browning; brother, Gilbert Sonnenberg; and dear friend, Margaret Meyer. In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Eloise; brothers, Victor and Hugo Sonnenberg; and sisters, Hulda Hahn and Regina Germann.
Friends and family will be received at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, on Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow at Glenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.