Roger Shafer

PAULDING — Roger L. Shafer, 54, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

He was born in Paulding County on June 13, 1965, son of the late Donald and Patty J. (Manson) Shafer. He was a member of the Paulding Eagles Aerie 2405. He was an avid pool and dart player and a horse groomsman. He was a fan of OSU and Paulding High School athletics.

He is survived by a sister, Debra (Daniel) Howell, Paulding; a niece, Alexis Howell; two nephews, Austin and Colton Howell; aunts, uncles and cousins.

He also was preceded in death by an infant brother, Randy Shafer.

Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, at Den Herder Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest in Sherman Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 4–7 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, at Den Herder Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.

