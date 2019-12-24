Roger "RD" Demland

Roger W. “RD” Demland, 83, Defiance, passed away December 20, 2019, at Mercy Defiance Hospital.
He was born October 16, 1936, to Nelson and Dorothy (Link) Demland in Defiance. Roger worked at General Motors Powertrain as a machinist for 28 years until his retirement in 1995. On June 22, 1963, he married Mary Lou Lambert, who resides in Defiance, Ohio.
Roger was a member of Defiance VFW Post 3360 and was a life member of the Defiance Elks Lodge 147, AMVETS Post 1991, Eagles Aerie 372 and the National Rifle Association. He was also a member of the National Hot Rod Association, he enjoyed shooting at the Maumee Valley Sportsman’s Club, and was a gunsmith. Roger served his county in the U.S. Army after the Korean War, and was also a volunteer fireman with Defiance and Noble townships.
Roger is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Mary Lou Demland of Defiance; a son, Lance (June) Demland of Wauseon; and a daughter, Amy (David Sr.) Mann. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Paul, David Jr. and Chad Mann, and Alexa Demland; a stepgrandchild, Jared Foor; his sister, Mary Ann Johnston of Defiance; and many great friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a stepgrandson, Jason Foor; and a sister, Vern Flory.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A memorial services will follow at 11 a.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Father John Stites officiating, and military honor services by the Defiance VFW Post 3360.
Memorials are suggested to the Elara Caring Hospice at Mercy Hospital or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
