Roger Pfund

WAUSEON — Roger L. Pfund, 76, Wauseon, passed away at Toledo Hospital on Friday morning, November 6, 2020.
He was born September 30, 1944, to the late Nelson P. Pfund and Thelma (Wagner) Pfund. Roger was raised on the family farm in Wauseon, along with his three brothers, Richard, Ronald and Rodney. He graduated from Wauseon High School in 1962, then received his bachelor of education degree from Morehead College and later his master’s degree from the University of Toledo. On June 15, 1969, he married Karen Lamb and together were blessed with two daughters, Tami and Meghan.
For 15 years, Roger was an elementary teacher with the Napoleon and Pettisville school systems. He then served over 20 years with the state of Ohio as a rehabilitation counselor before retiring. Roger enjoyed reading and most of all spending time with his four grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Pfund.
Roger is survived by his wife of 51 years, Karen R. Pfund; daughters, Tami (Joe) Thatcher of Oregon, Ohio, and Meghan (John) Pelton of Delta; brothers, Ronald (Teresa) Pfund and Rodney (Tina) Pfund of Wauseon; grandchildren, Samuel Thatcher, Luke Thatcher, A.J. Pelton and Gracyn Pelton; and lifelong friends, Tom and Dee Balser. His daughters will always remember him as a big softie who taught them how to be strong and independent women.
Friends will be received from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at True North Church, 850 W. Elm Street, Wauseon, Ohio 43567; where a memorial service celebrating Roger’s life will begin at 7 p.m. Pastor Rex Stump will be officiating. Interment will be at a later date at Wauseon Union Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending are to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask and observe six-foot distancing when possible. Arrangements are entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel, 05825 Ohio 109 in Delta.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105; or Quadco Rehabilitation Center, 427 N. Defiance St., Stryker, Ohio 43557 in his memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through the website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.
