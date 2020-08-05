ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Roger Paul Memmer, 79, St. Cloud, Florida, formerly of Defiance, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in Hospice Care at Advent Health in Kissimmee, Florida. Schaffer Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Roger Memmer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load entries