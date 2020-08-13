Funeral services for Roger Paul Memmer were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home with celebrant Deb Miller. Burial was at Riverview Memory Gardens. Pallbearers were James Shetler, Parry Shetler, Alex Shetler, Isaac Shetler, Dylan Moore, Harrison Waldron, Kolton Cook and Cade Cook.

