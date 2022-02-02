Roger Jones

Defiance — Roger L. Jones, age 60, of Defiance, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born on July 19, 1961, in Defiance to Wayne and Joann L. (Spangler) Jones. Roger was a 1980 graduate of Ayersville High School. On September 16, 1983, he married Melissa (Ganoe) Jones who survives. Roger worked at Spangler Candy Company in Bryan, Ohio, as a maintenance production supervisor until 2014. Roger loved fishing, and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Sara (Tony) Moss, his son, Alex (Allison) Jones, grandchildren Gracelyn, Milo and Sullivan Moss, his mother, Joann L. Jones, his sisters, Cheryl Jones and Carol (Mike) Kurivial, brother-in-law, Greg Steyer, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne, and sister, Mary Steyer.
There will be no visitation, and a Mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Defiance at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to CHP Defiance Area Hospice, or St. Mary's Food Pantry. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
