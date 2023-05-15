Roger Jackman

DEFIANCE — Roger Lee Jackman, 81, of Defiance, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
He was born on August 8, 1941, to the late Alfred and Marjorie (Breckler) Jackman in Defiance, Ohio. Roger was a 1957 graduate of Defiance High School. On February 26, 2011, he married Ellen Cunningham who survives.
Roger was a member of Defiance Eagles Aerie 372 and Moose Lodge 2094. He worked for several years in the maintenance department at Campbell's Soup Company in Napoleon, Ohio, until his retirement.
Ellen and Roger loved to travel and have visited 49 states. Roger was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Roger is survived by his loving wife, Ellen Jackman of Defiance, his children, Randy Randolph and Rodney (Desiree) Jackman, all of Paulding, Ohio, his step-children, Patricia (Scott) Hudson of Mississippi, Mary Johnson of Nevada, Jennifer Davenport of Florida and Steven Garrett of Alabama, 17 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and his siblings, Robert Jackman of Defiance, Jane Bedwell of Florida, Linda Ayers of Indiana, Gary (Cheryl) Jackman of Defiance and Rita (Richard) Gaston of Florida.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Richard Jackman, sister, Virginia Lloyd and brother, John Jackman.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, from 9-11 a.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with celebrant, Deb Miller officiating. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to the family, c/o Ellen Jackman. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
