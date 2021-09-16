DEFIANCE — Roger Herrett peacefully passed away on August 6, 2021, in Defiance, Ohio. His family will receive friends on Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 11-1 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service and celebration of life will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with military rites accorded by VFW Post 3360.
