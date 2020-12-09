Roger Florence

Roger C. Florence, 86, Defiance, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born September 29, 1934, to the late Elsworth and Helen (Partee) Florence in Defiance, Ohio. On August 28, 1954, he married Kathryn J. (Horzelski) Florence, who preceded him in death on July 20, 1980. On December 31, 1991, he married Fran (Mangas) Florence, who survives. Roger worked as a millwright and a supervisor for General Motors for 45 years until his retirement. He was a member of Eagles Aerie 372, AMVETS 1991, Moose Lodge 2094, VFW Post 3360 and UAW Local 211 Retiree Club.
Roger is survived by his loving wife, Fran Florence of Defiance; his sons, Roger Chuck (Jennifer) Florence II and Todd Alan (Tracey) Florence; and his daughters, Phylis (John) Behringer and Shelly (Eric) Roughton. He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, CB (Curtis) Florence, Nicole Florence, Emily (Zac) Collins, Rebecca (Tyler) Flory, Charlie (Larissa) Florence, Brianne (Travis) Reinhart, Savannah (Thane) Jones, Kaitlyn Roughton, Sam Roughton, Aleksandra Florence, and Madeleine Florence; and six great-grandchildren, Jazzmyn Shively, William Wright, Noah Collins, Luke Collins, Keegan Florence, and Jensen Flory; his brothers, Donald Florence and Robert (Betty) Florence; his sisters, Mary Mandrick and Rita (Paul) Karnes; and sister-in-law, Bernice Florence.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Curtis Benjamin Florence; brothers, LaVon, Larry and Kenneth Florence; sisters, Norma Miller, Dolores Robarge, Jean Wiseman and Janet Fischer; and grandchildren, Chris Florence and Alaina Behringer.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Funeral services for Roger will be private. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
