Paulding — Roger Alan Fitts, age 60, died June 15, 2021 at CHP Hospice, Defiance.

He was born March 8, 1961, in Van Wert, Ohio, son of Sharon (Gudakunst) O'Neil and the late Mynatt Fitts. He worked many years in Las Vegas, Grand Canyon and in Seattle, Washington. He loved mountains and trees.

He is also survived by a sister, Tammy Sue Lackey of Volo, Illinois, a nephew, Donald (Erin) Lackey Jr., great-nephews, Landon and Carson, and great-niece, Brooke.

He is also preceded in death by his grandparents, Woodrow and Ruth Gudakunst and Joe and Rose O'Bryant formerly of Grover Hill.

Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m., Monday, June 21 at Paulding Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Paulding County Hospice.

Friends may share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com.

Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is handling arrangements.

