Paulding — Roger E. Dix, 73, died Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Parkview Hospital, Ft. Wayne, Indiana.
He was born August 14, 1947, in Paulding, son of the late Edgar E. and Marjorie (Teeple) Dix. On June 28, 1969, he married Carol Cluts who preceded him in death on January 11, 2013. He was employed by Zeller Corporation retiring after 32 years. He enjoyed camping, golfing, cruises, darts, trap shooting and was an avid card player but family was the most important thing to him.
He is survived by daughters: Karla Dix, Paulding, Ann (Paul) Talbott, Cecil, and June (Daren) Smith, Liberty Center; siblings, Linda (William) Barker, McCormick, South Carolina, Ron (Eva) Dix, Paris, Tennessee and James Dix, Spencerville, Indiana; grandchildren: Alyssia, Joseph, Dustin, Katrina, Jeff, Richelle, Daniel, Justin and Madison; 14 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Roger is also preceded in death by brothers, Roger Lee and Jerry Edgar Dix.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, at Den Herder Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding.
Visitation will be Monday, April 5, from 2-8 p.m. at Den Herder Funeral Home. There will also be visitation on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until service time.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made in memory of his wife, Carol, to American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.