Roger “Willy” Bruce, 67, died October 28, at Lutheran Hospital.
He was born January 10, 1954, to Harold and Marybelle Bruce in Wise County, Virginia. Surviving are his wife, Christine and his children, Dora (Todd) Blevins, Roger, Chris, Kevin, June (JR), Charlie; step-kids, Rick, James and Tina. His brother, Chris and sisters, Angie Saman and Monnie Holman; step-mother, Eva Lewis; and lots of grandkids and great-grandkids. And mother of his kids, Donna Danford. Roger loved to build trains, watch Westerns and fish.
Proceeding him is death are his dad, Harold Bruce, his mom Marybelle Jahn, brother, Steven Bruce, first wife, Elaine Elrod and step-son, Tim Rankin. Memorial services will be at a later date.
