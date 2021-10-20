Hicksville — Rocky L. Arnold, 70, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021, in his home with his family by his side after a brief illness.
Rocky was born April 5, 1951, son of the late Archillous and Florence (Conley) Arnold. He was a 1969 graduate of Hicksville High School, and then went on to attend the University of Toledo, before enlisting in the United States Army. Rocky married his loving wife, Charlene "Sam" K. Yontz on July 28, 1979, in Grace United Methodist Church, Hicksville. During his career, he worked as a machinist and then supervisor at both DOTCO and Trident. Rocky retired working as a bartender at Hicksville American Legion Post 223, where he was a member and past officer. He was also a member of the Hicksville Eagles Aerie 2556. Rocky was a huge car buff, and also enjoyed watching the Ohio State Buckeyes, and spending time with his family and friends.
Rocky is survived by his wife, Charlene "Sam" K. Yontz of Hicksville, Ohio; his beloved yellow lab, Mattie; three sisters, Arlene Fickle of Quincy, Michigan, Barbara (Dave) Kemp of Huntertown, Indiana, and Roxann (Bill) Metcalfe of Coldwater, Michigan; one brother-in-law, Keith (Jan) Yontz of Wyandotte, Michigan; one sister-in-law, Vonda Yontz of Hicksville, Ohio; four nieces; five nephews; and several great-nieces and -nephews. Rocky was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, Loren Fickle and Kent "Potsey" Yontz; and a niece, Tami Sparks.
Visitation for Rocky L. Arnold will be held Friday, October 22, 2021, from noon-2 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville. Funeral services will immediately follow in the funeral home, beginning at 2 p.m. with celebrant Patricia Peter officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville, where military graveside rites will be conducted by Hicksville American Legion Post 223.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the Defiance County Humane Society, or to CHP Home Care & Hospice.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family requests that those attending visitation or funeral services for Rocky, to please wear a mask and to observe social distancing.
Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
