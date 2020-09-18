Robin Flory, 63, Defiance, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at Brookview Healthcare Center in Defiance.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at Free Christian Church of God in Continental, Ohio. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 22, at the church. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.
Schaffer Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Robin Flory as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.