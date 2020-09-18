Robin Flory, 63, Defiance, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at Brookview Healthcare Center in Defiance.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at Free Christian Church of God in Continental, Ohio. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 22, at the church. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.

Schaffer Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

