TOLEDO — Roberto Contreras, 67, Toledo, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020.
He was born on August 21, 1953, to Diamantina and the late Ignacio Contreras. After graduating from Defiance High School in 1972, Roberto worked for Willie Garman Parts Store and Indiana Briquetting in Defiance, Ohio, until he and Sarah moved to Norwalk, Ohio. Once in Norwalk, Roberto and Sarah ran R&S Oil together. He also worked as a crossing guard for Norwalk City and at Radio Shack for almost 10 years until his retirement. He was a member of the Eagles Aerie 711 and served on the American Diabetes Association Board. Roberto enjoyed motorcycle riding, reading, and listening and collecting music.
He is survived by Sarah Contreras, who he was together with for over 40 years; children, Diamantina Contreras and David (Sarah) Higgins; grandchildren, Lucinda “Lucy” Higgins, Katelynn Higgins and Alivia Higgins; mother, Diamantina Contreras; siblings, Maria (Stan) Hilton, Emma (William F.) Davis, Sylvia Cooke, Gloria Turner, and Jesus (Sharon Long) Contreras; and mother-in-law, Alice M. Gerstenberger.
In addition to his father, Roberto was preceded in death his son, Carlos Contreras; brother, Ignacio Contreras Jr.; and father-in-law, Dorsey Gerstenberger.
Roberto’s family will receive guests on Friday, January 15, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the start of the memorial service at 1 p.m. at Walker-Eastman-Heydinger Funeral Home, 98 West Main Street, Norwalk, Ohio 44857. He will be buried at St. Jacob's Cemetery, 6128 East County Road 38, Republic, Ohio, with a committal service at 3 p.m. Visitors are required to bring and wear a mask while in the funeral home. A limited number of people will be allowed in the funeral home at any one time, so visitors should be prepared to wait outside. Roberto’s services will be recorded and uploaded to the funeral home website; you can find Roberto’s videos under his obituary.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Online contributions may be made by visiting WalkerEastmanHeydingerFH.com.
