MALINTA — Roberta “Mick” Breece, 78, Malinta, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021, at Vancrest Health Care Center, Holgate, Ohio.
She was born in Malinta on July 16, 1942, to Vernon and Edna (Gingrich) Brown. She married Ronald Breece on April 22, 1967. Mick found great enjoyment siting on her porch and visiting with the neighbors as they passed by.
She is survived by her daughter, Kelli (Chad) Digby; granddaughter, McKenzie (Logan) Wagner; sister-in-law, Mary Brown; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mick was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; great-grandsons, Reece and Beau Wagner; brothers, Bill Brown and her twin, Robert (Barbara) Brown; and nephew, Jerry Lee Brown.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Friday, January 22, 2021, from 3-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 11 a.m., with an hour of visitation prior to services. Interment will take place at Riverview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research or Henry County Veterans Association (c/o Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home). Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the state. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.
