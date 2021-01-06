Roberta Dirr

WAPONETA — Roberta Ruth Dirr, 77, Wapakoneta, died Tuesday morning, January 5, 2021, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love, Sidney.
Her Legacy… She was born July 1, 1943, to Robert and Ruth (Rettig) Dielman in Napoleon. She attended and graduated from McClure Schools. On August 29, 1964, she married Larry Dirr in McClure. Roberta was a devoted mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with family, playing games, and cooking together. She spent many hours watching her children and grandchildren play sports. Roberta loved her home and her community in Hamler, Ohio.
Roberta was a secretary for Patrick Henry Schools. She dedicated her career to the school system, primarily at the Malinta building. She found great joy in serving the staff and students. She always had fond memories of her time spent working there.
Roberta was a dedicated follower of Jesus. She sought to please Him with her actions and her words. She and Larry enjoyed going to southern Gospel music concerts. She was faithful at reading her Bible daily. In her later years, Roberta and Larry moved to Wapakoneta, Ohio. They attend Harvest Baptist Church.
Her Family… Roberta is survived by her husband, Larry; children, Tony (Kim) Dirr and Amy (Chris) Anderson; grandchildren, Morgan Dirr, Alisha (Cameron) Lauck, Emma Anderson and Nathan Anderson; and brothers, Bernard (Florence) Dielman and Ron (Debra) Dielman.
Her Celebration of Life… Friends will be received on Saturday, January 9, at 1 p.m. and services will start at 2 p.m. Both will be held at Grace Bible Church, 2060 Jefferson Avenue, Defiance, Ohio, with Pastor Tony Dirr officiating.
Due to health concerns, a mask is required; social distancing will be enforced and the number of visitors will be regulated at any given time for admittance.
Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Zachrich Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Holgate.
