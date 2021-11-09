WILMINGTON, N.C. — Robert Gary Zenz, 78, of Wilmington, North Carolina passed away November 6, 2021.

He was born on August 26, 1943. He served in the Navy 1964-68. On February 3, 1973, he married Dianne Lohse who survives. Gary is also survived by two sons, Bradley and Robert.

A memorial service at St. Matthews Lutheran Church with military honors will be scheduled at a later date.

