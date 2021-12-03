Defiance — Robert J. "Bob" Wortkoetter, age 89, of Defiance, passed away on Thursday evening, December 2, 2021, at Glenn Park of Defiance.
He was born on April 26, 1932, to Andrew and Sarah (Thiel) Wortkoetter in Florence Township, Ohio. Robert was a graduate of Edon High School. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army from 1952-54 during the Korean War. On August 22, 1953, he married Carol (Brown) Wortkoetter who survives.
Bob was a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church. He worked for over 38 years as a foreman at General Motors until his retirement in 1992. He was a member of VMCCA Defiance Chapter, (Vintage Motor Car Club of America). He had a passion for old cars, and he enjoyed going to Silver Lake and playing euchre with his family and friends.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Carol L. Wortkoetter of Defiance, and his children: James (Deb) Wortkoetter of Old Monroe, Missouri, Thomas Wortkoetter of Lockport, New York, and Becky (Steve) Arps of Napoleon, Ohio. He also leaves behind his grandchildren: Sarah Homan, Timothy (Gretchen Hsu) Wortkoetter, Benjamin (Becky) Wortkoetter, Andrew Wortkoetter and Stephanie (Shane) Huntley, and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers, Oscar, William, Vincent and Richard Wortkoetter.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, from 9-10:45 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with Father Randy Giesige officiating. Burial will follow the service at Brunersburg Cemetery.
Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary Catholic Church, or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.