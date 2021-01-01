Robert Wolfrum

EDGERTON — Robert L. Wolfrum, 88, Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 7:40 a.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Park View Nursing Center in Edgerton, where he was a resident.
Mr. Wolfrum was a 1950 graduate of Edgerton High School and served in the United States Army in France during the Koran Conflict. He was a lifelong dairy farmer. He was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church near Edgerton and the Farm Bureau.
Robert L. Wolfrum was born April 7, 1932, in Edgerton, Ohio, the son of Martin W. and Carmen B. (Closson) Wolfrum. He married H. Marlene Blinzler on November 3, 1956, in Edgerton, and she survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three sons, William Robert (Ellen) Wolfrum of Edgerton, Robert William (Sheila) Wolfrum of Wauseon, Ohio, and Michael Kenneth (Tina) Wolfrum of Napoleon, Ohio; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Ethel (Joe) Sito of Bryan, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by an infant brother, one grandchild and one great-grandchild.
A private family service will be held in Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, with Reverend Daniel Broaddus officiating. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.
Memorials are requested to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 01018 Cicero Road, Edgerton, Ohio 43517; or Park View Nursing Center in Edgerton.
To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
