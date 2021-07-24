Robert Wirick

PINEHURST, N.C. — Robert “Bob” Edward Wirick, 84, of Pinehurst, passed away from kidney cancer on July 21, 2021, at his home in Pinehurst.
Born on May 19, 1937, in Defiance, Ohio, to the late Warren and Camilla Wirick. Robert was a graduate of Defiance High School and then received his bachelor’s degree from Defiance College. He went on to study at Bowling Green University and obtained his master’s degree in education. His career spanned over 30 years in education at Four County Career Center from academic to business supervisor.
Robert was a lifetime member of the Defiance Elk Lodge 147 and served as exalted ruler. Robert was also a devout Roman Catholic. He was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus Council 11103. He was a Grand Knight in 3rd degree and a faithful navigator in 4th degree.
Robert proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1958-62. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Marilyn with trips by Amtrak sleeper car. He also enjoyed golfing, bird watching and was an aspiring artist. Above all else, he enjoyed time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Ken Wirick.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Wirick; three children, Anne Marie Marsh, Theresa Lynn Krall (Steve) and Stephen Edward Wirick (Danille); grandchildren, Joshua Wirick, Kira Krall, Ben and Nicole Wirick; sisters-in-law, Patricia Wirick and Pauline Rosendaul (George); and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. with a vigil service at 6 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home in Pinehurst. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Memorials in Roberts name may be made to Knights of Columbus Council 11103- LAMB Foundation, PO Box 4978, Pinehurst, NC 28374, or St. Mary’s Catholic Church Food Pantry, 715 Jefferson Ave., Defiance, OH 43512, or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Pinehurst.
