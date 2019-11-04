ANTWERP — Robert "Bob" Winslow, 59, Antwerp, passed away at home Saturday, November 2, 2019. His funeral service is at First Baptist Church, 05482 County Road 424, Antwerp, Friday, Nov. 8, at 11 a.m., with viewing one hour prior. Viewing is also at Dooley Funeral Home, 202 W. River Street, Antwerp, Thursday, Nov. 7, from 2–8 p.m. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.

