Robert Vieira

Defiance — Robert D. Vieira, 83, Defiance, passed away Friday evening, January 29, 2021, at his residence.
He was born March 6, 1937, in Peoria, Illinois. On December 15, 1962, he married Shirley (Mohn) Vieira, who preceded him in death on January 26, 1998. Bob proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy. He loved life and the people in it, especially his children and grandchildren. Few could escape Bob's witty sarcasm and orneriness, yet he always delivered it with kindness, a wink and a smile.
Bob was a member of Paulding Church of Christ. He was a life member of AMVETS Post 1991. Bob worked as a truck driver for Roadway Express for several years until his retirement in 1995, where he enjoyed traveling, watching sports, and dining out.
Bob will be sadly missed by his children, Gregg (Kristie) Vieira of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Candy St. Clair, Randall Vieira, and Jeffrey Vieira, all of Defiance. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, Jen Plummer, Kobey Pohlman, Kamryn Pohlman, Kaitlyn Pohlman, Amanda Kuebler, Zach St. Clair, Jessica Cheek, Kera Hayman, Lyndsay Mueller and Allysen Vieira; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Velma and Harry Hensley; his wife, Shirley Vieira; and his sister, Marjorie Sinkewicz.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Pastor Chris Reno officiating. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens, with graveside military rites accorded by VFW Post 3360.
Memorials are suggested to any church or charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
