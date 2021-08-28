RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Robert (Bob) Allen Van Scoder was born in Defiance, Ohio, on June 17, 1928. He was the son of William C. C. and Rose Fern (Sharp) Van Scoder. He passed away from this life at the age of 93 on August 24, 2021, in Riverside, California. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Dixie on April 14, 2013, and by his parents, brothers, and sisters.
Like many of his generation, Robert and his family experienced extreme hardship during the Great Depression. His mother passed away when he was only four years old, and his father lost his hand in an accident, leaving him unable to find regular work as a carpenter. He often took Robert with him to do odd jobs, which helped him to be resourceful later in life.
Robert was part of the Ohio State Guard when he entered the U.S. Army in 1945. He served at Ft. Lewis, Washington. After completing his basic training and clerical school he was assigned to Strength Consolidation at Ft. Lewis Headquarters. He finished out his tour of duty as an acting platoon Sergeant, helping to train new recruits. He was honorably discharged in 1947. After the military he went to school on the G.I. Bill and bought his first home with a G.I. loan.
During his early career Robert, working with the J.M. Tech Center, was part of the team that pioneered the use of molded fiberglass as an insulation/sound damper in automobiles. This process came to be used widely in the industry. Throughout most of his professional career he was a training engineer. His expertise was in industrial management (trouble shooting) and he retired as labor relations manager for the Products Group Sunkist. He volunteered as a Junior Achievement advisor and enjoyed bowling, gardening, and fishing.
Throughout his life Robert was a strong supporter of law and order. When he was 23 he served as a constable in Emerald Township of Paulding County, and in California he was named an honorary Special Deputy Sheriff of San Bernardino County.
He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and as long as his health permitted he and Dixie were very active in various church activities. He was a member of the Magnolia Center Church of Christ in Riverside, California.
Robert is survived by one daughter, Dr. Linda Van Scoder of Indianapolis, Indiana; and two sons, Lonnie (Nancy) Van Scoder and Dennis Van Scoder, both of Defiance. In addition, he is survived by granddaughters, Angela Beard and Madison Van Scoder, great granddaughter, Brandy Reyes, and great-great granddaughter, Iridessa Reyes.
Robert will be interred with Dixie at Riverside National Cemetery, California. The family wishes to thank Bob’s friend Peter Mostert for all of his support, as well as Bob’s neighbors Bob and Lewis who were very helpful during his illness.
