Robert Thomas

Defiance — Robert E. Thomas, 95, Defiance, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, February 16, 2021, at SKLD Care Center in Defiance, Ohio.
He was born May 27, 1925, to the late Frank and Lucinda (Comadoll) Thomas in Sandusky, Ohio. Bob was a 1943 graduate of Sherwood-Delaware High School. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force during World War II as a tailgunner. After the war, he married Dorothy (Linebrink) Thomas on August 31, 1946. They enjoyed 63 years of marriage.
Bob was a faithful member of Zion's Lutheran Church, Defiance Eagles Aerie 372 and American Legion Post 117. He was a lifelong carpenter and he built his home and helped his children build theirs. He built and operated a dairy bar, and also a saw blade sharpening business, and sold bleach and pond filters. After retirement, he and Dorothy traveled the country camping in their RV. They also made two special trips to California for their grandsons' weddings. In later years, Bob enjoyed doing word searches, lottery tickets, and a morning cup of coffee at McDonald's. He kept a calendar of family members' birthdays and anniversaries to make sure everyone received a card.
Bob will be sadly missed by his daughter, Ann Heater of Ney, Ohio; his son, Larry (Janis) Thomas of Defiance; and daughter-in-law, Toni Thomas of Delaware, Ohio. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Amy (Scott) Heater, Jennifer (Aaron) Kerestan, Brian (Reena) Thomas and Matthew (Susan) Thomas; and nine great-grandchildren, Reilly, Nathan, Easton, Alex, Evan, Joel, Kate, Helen and Henry.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Phillip Thomas; son-in-law, Gary Heater; brother, John Thomas; and his sister, Helen Thomas.
Visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m., with Rev. Dana Bjorlin officiating. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens, with graveside military rites accorded by VFW Post 3360.
Memorials are suggested to Zion's Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
