Robert Spangler

DESHLER — Robert LeRoy “Bob” Spangler, 79, of Deshler, went to his heavenly father on Thursday evening, March 31, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born February 22, 1943, in Rudolph, Ohio, to the late Homer and Reva (Roberts) Spangler. Bob and his three siblings were raised by their late grandparents, LeRoy and Grace Spangler.
On April 14, 1963, Bob married his lifetime companion, Ruth Ann Seedorf.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann, three children, Larry Kent Spangler, Douglas Allan (Angela) Spangler and Robyn LeAnn (Andrew) Helmke, grandchildren, Kyle (Courtney) Spangler, Dustin (Shelby) Spangler, Lauren Spangler, Brody Spangler, Drew Helmke, MaKenna Helmke, Aiden Helmke and Colton Helmke, sisters, Gloria Verbeke, Iona (Ted) Rhamy and Diana Tipton.
Bob was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Frank Verbeke Jr.
Bob was a hardworking man and formerly worked at Christman Bros. Builders and then eventually became a custodian at Patrick Henry Local Schools. For over 25 years he was a 4-H Advisor for the Corn City Sons and Daughters and advisor for the Henry County Junior Fair Board. His dedication earned him recognition in the Farmland News Magazine and he was a Henry County 4-H Hall of Fame honoree.
He was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church, Deshler where he was a former church council member, Sunday school teacher and Luther League advisor. He used his beautiful tenor voice to share his talents with his church family by singing many solos for services and weddings.
Services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday at St. John Lutheran Church, Deshler. Burial will be in the church cemetery and a luncheon will follow.
Visitation is 2-8 p.m., Monday at Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler and 10-11 a.m., Tuesday at the church.
Memorials suggested to Henry County Ag Improvement Association; Mauer Family Cancer Center or St. John’s Lutheran Church.
