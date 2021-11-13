Robert Simons

WHITEHOUSE — Robert “Rob” Simons, age 62, of Whitehouse, Ohio, lost his fight against ALS/Lou Gehrig’s disease on November 10, 2021.
He was born April 17, 1959, in Niles, Michigan, to Richard and Joyce (Lamb) Simons. Rob worked as an electrical engineer for many years.
Although his life was cut short, it was a full one. Rob spent many years traveling for work and was able to see places all over the world including Germany, Japan and California. He spent his summers camping with his family up until the very end. His wheelchair and breathing machine didn’t slow him down, he hooked a bike wagon to his wheelchair and took the grandkids for rides around the campground. Rob was able to be present for the birth of ¾ of his grandkids (because one was a COVID baby) but he saw her the day she came home from the hospital. Rob loved his family and would do anything for them. He was a long-time lover of music and enjoyed playing his trumpet and singing in the church choir as well as with the Toledo Symphony Orchestra. His kids remember him playing and singing “Puff The Magic Dragon” on his guitar when they were little and he drove everyone nuts with his random song outbursts up until the very end. He didn’t care that his voice was going, he’d still sing some stupid song if you said a phrase that reminded him of a particular song.
Rob is survived by his wife, Mary (Okuley) Simons; children, Laura (Randy) Kamcza, Michelle (Michael) Pelton and Daniel (Molly) Simons; grandchildren, Connor and Hannah Kamcza, and Austin and Willow Pelton; and siblings, Eric (Karen) Simons and Sharon Hettinger. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Lyle Hettinger.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 17, 2021, from 3-7 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence St., Whitehouse, Ohio. Rob’s funeral mass will be held Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Josephs Catholic Church, 104 W Broadway St., Maumee, Ohio. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery, 1417 S. Clinton St., Defiance, Ohio. The family asks that visitors please wear face masks. Memorials can be given to The ALS Association, Northern Ohio Chapter. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.
