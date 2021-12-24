Robert Reeb

DEFIANCE — On December 16, 2021 Robert Kenneth Reeb passed from this world. He was 97 years old.

A sterling example of the Greatest Generation, he served in the Pacific theater in WWII. After the war he returned home, started a family, and began a long career with the Toledo Edison Company. He raised four children of his own, James (deceased), Janice, Jeffery and Roberta.

Through marriage he became part of the Harmon, Ayersville, Ohio, and the Kenny, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, families. He was known by all for his gentle spirit, strong work ethic and lust for travel. Robert was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Memorial services will take place in May 2022 at Riverside Cemetery, Defiance Ohio.

