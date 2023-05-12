Robert Purdy

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Robert Dean Purdy, formerly of Ann Arbor, Michigan, died peacefully at his home in Auburndale, Florida on May 10, 2023.
AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Robert Dean Purdy, formerly of Ann Arbor, Michigan, died peacefully at his home in Auburndale, Florida on May 10, 2023.
Dean to those who knew him, was born November 3, 1928, in Glenmont, Ohio, to Herman and Cecil Purdy. He had one brother, Milt and one sister, Eva both who preceded him in death. Sixty-six years ago on September 16, 1956, in Defiance, Ohio, Dean married Marilyn Grussing at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Traveling, watching sports and playing games were some of Dean's favorite activities. He especially loved spending time at his cottage on Strawberry Lake entertaining friends and family, taking everyone for rides on the pontoon boat, grilling and tinkering in the garage. Family was a priority and Dean deeply and completely loved and supported them. He enjoyed many friends and they along with his family enjoyed his wisdom, wit and good nature. Spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren or any dog always brought a twinkle to his eye and a smile to his face.
Dean is survived by his wife, Marilyn, children Doug Purdy, of Edina, Minnesota, Deb Winter (Jim), of Superior Township, Michigan, Dianna Carlson (Rob) of Auburndale, Florida, Dawn Vozar (Mike) of Coldwater, Michigan, grandchildren, Justin Winter, Reid Winter (Brittany), Erin Hudak (Stephen), Ryan Carlson (Abbey), Nathan Purdy, Dan Purdy, Nicole Wachter (Doug), Melissa Vozar, and eight great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Dean's life will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 671 Clinton St. Defiance, OH 43512. Visitation will be held at the church beginning at 10 a.m. with the service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Riverview Memorial Gardens, 29231 County Road 24, Defiance, OH 43512. A luncheon with take place at St. Paul's following the interment.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Hospital, or St. Paul Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
