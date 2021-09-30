Robert Phlipot

Sherwood — Robert P. Phlipot, age 93, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at the Brookview Healthcare Center, Defiance.
He was born January 12, 1928, in Paulding, son of Leonard and Ilo (Noggle) Phlipot. On January 12, 1971, he married Evelyn Gotsth who preceded him in death on March 1, 2006. He retired in 1990 from McDonald Construction and was a member of the Paulding Farm Bureau and the Fisherman's Club.
He is survived by his children: John (Patty) Phlipot, Sherwood, Bunny Talbott, Continental, William (Roberta) Phlipot, Defiance; step-children, Vaughn Hadley, Findlay, and Cindy Keep, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; 11 grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
He is also preceded in death by his parents, step-father, Charlie Miller, a daughter, Sharon Rowe in 2005, and first wife, Ramona Strable Phlipot Barth in 2011.
Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding with the Rev. Terra Gorrell officiating. He will be laid to rest in Paulding Memorial Cemetery, Paulding.
Visitation will be Friday at 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorials to American Cancer Society, 740 Commerce Dr., Perrysburg, OH 43551.
Friends may share condolences at www.denherderfh.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.