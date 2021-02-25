Columbus — Robert (Bob) Mix, who suffered from Alzheimer's, passed away peacefully in his sleep at age 83 on Feb. 19, 2021.
His devotion to God, love of family and doing crossword puzzles were his greatest joys in life. He was a quiet man with a big heart who loved helping others. Bob was ordained as a pastor into the ELCA on May 21, 1966. He served God faithfully in the Lutheran ministry for over 50 years which led him to parishes in Iowa, Ohio and Minnesota.
Born in Lorain, Ohio, on June 23, 1937, to Hilda (Bremer) Mix and Robert E. Mix, Bob grew up in Detroit, Mich., and was a lifelong fan of the Tigers and Lions. More recently he had lived in Napoleon, Ohio, for over 20 years before moving to Columbus in 2019 where he lived out the final years of his life.
Bob is survived by two sons, David of Fargo, N.D., and Jonathan (Colette), Columbus, Ohio.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Betsy, of over 50 years; and brother, David.
In lieu of sending flowers, please send donations to The Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schoedinger Northeast Funeral Home, Gahanna.
