PAULDING — Robert J. Miller, 87, died Thursday, June 18, 2020.
He was born June 15, 1933, the son of the late Captain Claude R. and Alice J. (Hale) Miller. On August 7, 1954, he married Shirley R. Paulus, who preceded him in death on February 7, 2018. In 1992, he retired from Magnavox. He was a U.S. Army National Guard veteran.
He is survived by his sons, Steve R. Miller and Mark A. Miller, both of Paulding; daughter, Tina M. (Michael) Demerath, North Liberty, Indiana; and grandchildren, Tyrus Demerath, Kirk Demerath and Isabel (Jacob) Hinen.
He also was preceded in death by brothers, Harold and Hale.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at First Christian Church, Paulding, with Rev. Merlyn Winters officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding. Visitation will be from noon until time of services at the church. In the spirit of keeping everyone healthy, those attending the visitation or service are asked to wear face masks and maintain social distancing while offering the family support.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to First Christian Church or the Methodist Church. Friends and relatives are encouraged to share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com.
Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is handling arrangements.
