Robert Martin

Cloverdale — Robert G. Martin, 90, Cloverdale, died at 8:01 a.m. Monday, January 25, 2021, at his residence.
He was born October 21, 1930, in Lima, to the late Clarence and Nellie (Foley) Martin. On June 16, 1956, he married Jeannie Krieger, she preceded him in death on November 7, 1980. On November 19, 1985, he married Ruth Derenberger, and she also preceded him in death on December 29, 2016.
Robert is survived by two children, Luther E. Shrader Jr. of Cloverdale, and Elaine Elliott of Greenville, N.C.; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son, Michael K. Martin; two brothers, Forrest "Frosty" (Dortha) Martin and Richard (JoAnn) Martin; and three sisters, Ruth (Daniel) Knoll, Wanda (James) Hostettler and Betty Mitchell.
Robert was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He had worked at Philips, Ford and in security. He was a member of the Ottawa Eagles and VFW of Ottawa and the NRA. He loved to fish, watch NASCAR and Sprint cars, especially Jared Horstman. He was an avid OSU Football fan, as well as the Browns and Steelers. Robert was a huge family man, he loved spending time with them.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 29, 2021, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, with Rev. Terry Porter officiating. Burial will follow in Cascade Cemetery, Cloverdale, with military rites by the Continental American Legion Post 541. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, a visitation will be held Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Friday at 10 a.m. until the time of service. Masks will be required upon entering the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
