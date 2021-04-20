Defiance — Robert M. Chapman Jr., 73, of Defiance, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born on September 7, 1947, to Robert and Anne (O'Brien) Chapman in New York, New York. In 2003 he married Deborah (Siler) Chapman, who preceded him in death on January 18, 2017.
Bob was a faithful Catholic, and attended both St. Mary's Catholic Church and St. John's Catholic Church in Defiance. He maintained an active role in parish ministries, singing in the choir at St. Mary's, and as a council member of Knights of Columbus 1039. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Bob worked in the hospitality industry in New York and Florida until his retirement. He enjoyed reading and listening to music, and he was a loyal New York fan, specifically to the Yankees. Bob was a nature lover and could always be found walking around town. Bob will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Bob is survived by his daughters, Bridget Chapman and Alanna Chapman, both of Winter Springs, Florida; his grandsons, Xavier and Isaiah Walkin; his brothers, Daniel Chapman of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, and Michael (Eileen) Chapman of Hicksville, New York and his sister, Meg (Bill) Holden of New Smyrna Beach, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his beloved wife, Deborah Chapman.
Visitation will be held from 9-10:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at St. John's Catholic Church, with Fr. James Morman officiating. Due to pandemic restrictions, masks and social distancing are required at all services.
Memorials are suggested to The American Cancer Society, CHP Defiance Hospice Center or to St. John's Catholic Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
