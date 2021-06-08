Continental — Robert Lee Kaufman, 71, of Continental, died at 6:01 a.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Brookdale of Marysville.
He was born May 17, 1950, in Lima to the late Paul and Susan (Babek) Kaufman. On September 12, 1987, he married Judy C. Geckle. She preceded him in death on October 7, 2011.
Robert is survived by a daughter, Christina (D.J.) Dellinger of Marysville, and a brother, Terrence Kaufman of Kansas.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Kaufman.
Robert was a member of Dupont Church of the Brethren, Dupont. He had worked at Philips, Ottawa. He enjoyed music, writing, drawing, history and playing cards. He was a wonderful father, who lived out an example of faith, persevering through difficulties. He will be greatly missed, but we know one day we will be together again.
Funeral service will begin at noon, Friday, June 11, 2021, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental with Pastor Terry Porter officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Monroe Cemetery, Continental. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans or WTGN of Lima.
Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.