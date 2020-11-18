PAULDING — Robert Laffin, 64, Paulding, died Monday, November 16, 2020.
He was born February 9, 1956, in Paulding, the son of the late Reuben and Judy K. (Mason) Laffin.
He is survived by his stepfather, Glen Plotts; sisters, Brenda (Dan) LaFountain of Paulding, Shirley (Robert) Emery of Peru, Ind., Sheryl (Donald) Anderson of Peru, Ind., and Barb (Doug) Roberts, Yuma, Ariz.; brothers, William “Bill” (Tara) Plotts of Paulding, and Gilbert Laffin, Peru; and several nieces and nephews
He was preceded by his father, Rueben Laffin; his mother, Judy Plotts; and brother, Michael Plotts.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 19, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. He will be laid to rest in Paulding Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of services on Thursday. By the order from the governor, masks and social distancing are required in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Friends are invited to share memories and condolences at www.denherderfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.