Robert Knepper

Napoleon — Robert Lee Knepper, 64, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away on December 6, 2021.
He was born in Bowling Green, Ohio, on May 17, 1957, to his mother, Bonnie Knepper. Robert was raised by his grandparents, Virgil and Hilda Knepper.
Robert was one of the original residents of the group home on Clinton Street before becoming a resident at COREE. He was quite the jokester and was inseparable from his buddies, Allen Stackhouse and Dwight Mengerink. Robert was the chief paper shredder in the house, loved diet Mountain Dew, bowling and a good nap.
Robert is survived by his friends, Matt Wright, Terry (Sally) Roehl, Melissa (Miles) Howard, Megan (Aaron) Anderson, Matt Roehl, Kaiden, Kylie, Kameron, Dylan, Alena, Angie Gaucin and the COREE family. In addition to his mother and grandparents, he was preceded in death by special friends, Priscilla Balfour, Dwight Mengerink and Allen Stackhouse.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon on Monday, December 13, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon. Interment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to COREE Residential, 824 E. Riverview Ave., Napoleon, Ohio. Online condolences may be shared at rodenbergergray.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.