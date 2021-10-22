Ney — Robert G. "Bob" Kline, age 79 of Ney, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
He was born on October 12, 1942, to Otto and Vera (Ball) Kline in Sherwood, Ohio. On August 26, 1961, he married Annette (Mansfield) Kline who survives.
Bob was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance. He worked as a millwright at General Motors for over 34 years until his retirement in 1996. Bob enjoyed fishing, woodworking, gardening, bird watching, especially the hummingbirds, and being outdoors. He was a huge fan of NASCAR and college football. Bob will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Annette Kline of Ney, Ohio, his sons, Derek (Jill) Kline of Defiance and Dana (Karen) Kline of Phoenix, Arizona, and two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and six sisters.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Kurt Mews officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society, or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
