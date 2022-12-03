CHURUBUSCO, Ind. — Robert “Bob” John Kimble, 84, of Churubusco, Indiana, and formerly of Montpelier passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center of Fort Wayne.
Bob was born October 12, 1938, to the late Robert W. and Frances A. (Sharpe) Kimble of Stryker, Ohio. Bob graduated from Tri-State University (TRINE) in Angola, Indiana, in 1959 and married Margaret A. Butner on March 6, 1966.
Bob worked as a mechanical and electrical engineering contractor for the U.S Government, a senior engineer at Magnavox in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and as president of Hause Machines in Montpelier, Ohio, for several years before founding Kimble Machines Inc.
Bob obtained his ham radio license (W8OLL) at the age of 14 and continued operating throughout his life. He fished, gardened, played the guitar and banjo and dabbled in oil painting and illustration. He built and sold several custom automobiles and enjoyed building and flying model airplanes.
Bob is preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Margaret “Peggy” Atkinson (Butner) Kimble, father, Robert W. Kimble, mother, Frances Ann Kimble, née Sharpe, step-mother, Frances Kimble, née Connolly, brother, Ronald Kimble, sister-in-law, Alida Mae Kimble and brother-in-law, David Rosenbaum.
Bob is survived by his three sons, Robert (Rebecca) Kimble II of Bryan, Ohio, James (Yewon) Kimble of Brooklyn, New York, and Daniel (Tori) Kimble of Stryker, Ohio, one daughter, Judith (Stephen) Wagner of Defiance, Ohio, 10 grandchildren, brothers, Phil (Beth) Kimble and Thomas (Ann) Kimble, sisters, Carole Barksdale, Barbara Finck, Patricia Kimble and Sheila (James) Villaneuva, step-brothers, William (Dee) Connolly and Stephen Connolly, step-sister, Sukey Rosenbaum and many nieces and nephews.
A private family celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Cancer Assistance of Williams County, Ohio.
