Defiance — Robert I. Eschedor, 84, of Defiance, passed away on Tuesday morning, April 6, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on June 15, 1936, to the late Clayton and Edna (Babcock) Eschedor in Wayne, Ohio. On June 15, 1956, he married Sharon (Lee) Eschedor, who survives.
Robert was the owner and operator of B & B Heating and Air Conditioning. Robert played baseball for many years. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards and was a huge fan of the Detroit Tigers. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
Robert will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Sharon Eschedor, and his daughters: Kimberlee (Tim) Thomas of Kenton, Ohio, and Tamala (Ric) Howe of Holgate, Ohio. He also leaves behind four grandchildren: Ashlee Thomas, Andrea Thomas, Paige (Cody) Bronson, and Austin Howe; one great-grandchild on the way; and his sister, Rosalyn Kay Trumbull of Milton Center, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Edna Eschedor.
Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A Memorial Service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home, with Deacon Jeff Mayer officiating. Due to pandemic restrictions, masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
