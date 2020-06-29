Robert Hodge, 47, Defiance, Ohio, passed away after a heroic battle with cancer on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Brookview Healthcare Center of Defiance with his loving family by his side.
He was born January 4, 1973, to Terry and Terry Lee (Baker) Hodge of Defiance. Bob was a loving family man. He enjoyed playing video games and board games, especially, Dungeons and Dragons, World of Warcraft and a Ticket to Ride. He loved his Mustang and made an attempt to collect classic cars. He liked to travel and made many trips as a professional truck driver. He often made the best of it and would sightsee, along the way with his father. He also liked fishing and off-road four-wheeling in his Jeep. The one thing he loved the most was spending time with his nieces and nephews. He was a gentle soul with a big heart and will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Terry and Terry Lee Hodge; and siblings, Tracy (Jason) Porter, Brian Hodge and Jamie (Mark) Hillman. He also is survived by nine nieces and nephews and two great-nieces and great-nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Donald Sr. and Clona Baker; and paternal grandparents, Marvin and Audrey Hodge. He also was preceded in death by his uncle, Donald Baker Jr.
It was Bob’s final wishes for there to be no formal services. The family plans to have a private celebration of life service in the near future. Arrangements are entrusted to Snyder-Wesche-Hoening Funeral Home of Napoleon.
Memorials made in Bob’s memory may be made to the family under the care of the funeral home or Relay for Life. Friends are invited to share a memory of Bob and sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
