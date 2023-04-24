Robert Harpster

CECIL — Robert E. Harpster, 83, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice, Defiance.
Robert was born on August 23, 1939, in Grover Hill, Ohio, to the late Forrest and Catharine (Wyatt) Harpster. Robert served his country in the Army Reserves. Robert was a blood donor for many years to the American Red Cross, achieving a donation amount of 25+ gallons. He was a devoted member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Paulding. He loved to ride his four-wheeler and spent time woodworking. He was a conservationist who loved to hunt, fish and feed deer.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Catherine (Hasch) Harpster, Cecil, Ohio, sons, Allan (Darlene) Harpster, Cecil, Ohio, Gary Harpster, Cecil, Ohio, brother, Richard Harpster, Bryan, Ohio, sisters, Sandra Gratton, New Haven, Indiana, and Patricia (Tom) Elkington, Cave Creek, Arizona, grandchildren, Rachel L. Harpster, Ayresville, Ohio, and Scott (Jessica) Harpster, Defiance, Ohio, and step-great-grandchild, Nathan Hurst.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Clyde Singh officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Jackson Township.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There will also be visitation from 10 a.m. until time of services on Thursday at church.
Memorial contributions may be made in Robert's memory to the Oesterlen Service for Youth, 1918 Mechanicsburg Road, Springfield, OH 45503 or CHP Hospice, 06817 Ohio 66 north, Defiance, OH 43512.
