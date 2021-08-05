Latty — Robert D. Gerber, age 71, died Saturday, July 31, 2021.

He was born June 4, 1950, in Paulding, son of Ruth (Williamson) and the late Richard Gerber. He retired in 2005 from Herbert Orr as a machine operator.

He is survived by his mother, Ruth Gerber, Paulding; son, Shawn (Shane) Gerber, Latty; daughter, Jennifer (Heath) Watkins, Wilmington, North Carolina; grandchildren: Kalin, Nathan, Tyson, Kennedy and Carly.

He is also preceded in death by brothers, Ron and Rick Gerber.

Graveside services will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 7, at Blue Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., Friday, August 6, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding.

The family suggests donations made to a charity of the donor's choice.

