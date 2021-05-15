Maryville, TN — Robert G. Mann, 57, formerly of Defiance, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Maryville, Tennessee.
He was born on September 26, 1963, to Robert and Vivian (Zedaker) Mann in Defiance. Robert attended Four County Vocational School for Carpentry, and graduated from Defiance High School in 1981. He was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Defiance. Robert was a jack of all trades, but he loved making houses beautiful because "there's always potential." Robert's biggest thing was that he loved riding Harley's through the Smokey Mountains, and eating great food.
Robert is survived by his beautiful wife and love of his life for 22 years, Sherry Mann; his children: Robert Mann III, Christopher Mann, Zach Knapp and Nicole Knapp; one grandson; five granddaughters; his parents, Vivian and Robert Mann; brothers Greg Mann of Ottawa, Ohio, and Michael (Karen) Mann of Defiance; and his sister, Tina Armstrong of Defiance.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Angela Zedaker, Martha and Hal Whitman, and Grandpa Clem Mann.
Friends and family may visit from 9-11 a.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A Memorial Service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Deacon John Weber officiating.
Fly high until we meet again.
Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
